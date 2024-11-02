Placer County Elections Office to perform manual tally of November 5, 2024 General Election results
AUBURN, Calif. — In accordance with provisions of the election laws of the State of California, the Placer County Elections Office gives notice that, on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., the office will randomly select precincts and batches for a manual tally of no less than one percent (1%) of the precincts casting ballots at the November 5, 2024 General Election. This random selection of precincts and batches is open to the public at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.
Additionally, the Placer County Elections Office will begin a manual tally of no less than one percent (1%) of the precincts casting ballots at the November 5, 2024 General Election on Nov. 12, 2024 at 9 a.m. This manual tally will be conducted at the Placer County Elections Office, is open to the public and will continue daily (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excluded, unless otherwise decided by the County Registrar of Voters) until completed.
For directions to the Elections Office or more information regarding the manual tally, interested persons may call the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) or email election@placer.ca.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.