Placer County Elections Office to perform manual tally of November 5, 2024 General Election results

AUBURN, Calif. — In accordance with provisions of the election laws of the State of California, the Placer County Elections Office gives notice that, on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., the office will randomly select precincts and batches for a manual tally of no less than one percent (1%) of the precincts casting ballots at the November 5, 2024 General Election. This random selection of precincts and batches is open to the public at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Additionally, the Placer County Elections Office will begin a manual tally of no less than one percent (1%) of the precincts casting ballots at the November 5, 2024 General Election on Nov. 12, 2024 at 9 a.m. This manual tally will be conducted at the Placer County Elections Office, is open to the public and will continue daily (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excluded, unless otherwise decided by the County Registrar of Voters) until completed.

For directions to the Elections Office or more information regarding the manual tally, interested persons may call the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) or email election@placer.ca.gov .