Placer County expands parking management to Northstar California

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Following an earlier agreement with Palisades Tahoe, Placer County announced this week a contract to expand parking enforcement to a second ski resort in North Lake Tahoe.

The agreement, approved at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, authorizes the Placer County Department of Public Works to contract with Trimont Land Company, operator of Northstar California Resort, to provide back-up enforcement for the resort’s winter parking reservation program.

“This is another message to the community that the county is working with our partners to address challenges on our roadways,” said Placer County Deputy Director of Public Works Rebecca Taber. “We know there’s much more work to do, but we’re looking forward to working with Northstar to help their program be successful in alleviating traffic congestion.”

Last year, Northstar announced an expanded parking reservation system for its lots. The Village View lot is now a paid, reservation-based lot on weekends and peak periods and the Lower Village preferred paid parking lot now requires reservations on weekends and peak periods. Learn more about their changes here .

The resort’s updated system aims to improve the overall experience for visitors and residents during busy ski days by reducing the number of vehicle trips on state Route 267 by incentivizing carpool, park and ride and available transit options.

Under the new parking enforcement agreement, Northstar will contact Placer County’s team of officers as back-up to their third-party parking enforcement team. The county has added staff to manage parking regulations throughout eastern Placer County and address spillover parking within nearby neighborhoods. Northstar will be charged for county staff time necessary to address any requested enforcement.

When called, county staff will cite vehicles parked without a valid resort parking reservation. Fine amounts escalate for each additional violation. The first parking fine for a ticket issued by the county will be $150 for unauthorized parking on private property. The second violation will be $250 and the third and all subsequent violations will cost $450. View the county’s updated parking fine amounts here .

The agreement is part of Placer County’s larger Parking Management Program being developed for the North Lake Tahoe area, which aims to better manage the existing parking supply in the region and encourage carpooling and the use of free transit options as recommended in the county’s Resort Triangle Transportation Plan .

For more information about the Placer County Parking Management Program, visit placer.ca.gov/8857/Parking-Management-Program .