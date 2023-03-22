Placer County gives update on Kings Beach Approach Project

An overview of the Hwy 267/ SR 28 roundabout.

Provided

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer County officials on Wednesday evening provided the community an update on the Kings Beach Approach Project, including changes to the design, during a meeting at the North Tahoe Event Center that was also live streamed.

The project will place a roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 267 and 28. The goal of the project is to improve safety and mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians, provide a complete street corridor that connects to the Kings Beach Commercial Core Improvement Project and to align with regional and local planning goals.

The current intersection is not ADA accessible so there needs to be an update no matter but after reviewing several designs, county staff found a roundabout will achieve their goals in the best way.

While this project has been in the works for several years, project engineer Andy Deinken presented the final design during a community workshop on March 21.

The major change between the original and final designs is the alignment. The original design had the roundabout centered on SR-267 but to accommodate neighborhood traffic and a larger roundabout, it will now be offset from the highway, west towards Old Brockway Golf Course.

Doing this will allow Brassie Avenue to have its own entrance/exit on the roundabout. It also means they don’t have to cut into the Sierra Tires and Automotive property.

Deinken said they have not yet started the process of working with Old Brockway to acquire the land. However, the design has been approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Proposed street improvements.

Provided

This new roundabout will have a dedicated bike path, a new sidewalk to Dolly Varden Avenue and an improved crosswalk in front of Safeway.

While this roundabout will be bigger than others in town, several public commenters expressed concern that pedestrian traffic will cause traffic delays like it does in other roundabouts.

The county is still securing funding but is hoping to begin and complete construction during the 2024 construction season.

To learn more, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/6050/Kings-Beach-Western-Approach-Project .