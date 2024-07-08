Placer County Health and Human Services, Placer County Air Pollution Control District issue air quality advisory

A smokey view of Truckee from Babbitt Peak taken on July 8.

Provided / Alert Wildfire

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Health and Human Services and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District are issuing a joint air quality advisory through Friday, July 12, 2024, to notify the public of poor air quality conditions due to smoke from the Royal Fire burning in Placer County.

Smoke is expected to affect the Lake Tahoe area during the day. As winds shift overnight and into the morning hours, smoke may move toward the west slope, worsening air quality in the western portion of Placer County.

Wildfire smoke may be intermittent and air quality can change rapidly as wind shifts throughout the day. Monitor smoke impacts and forecasts and make outdoor plans accordingly. Information on current air quality and smoke impacts can be found on AirNow’s Fire and Smoke Map at https://fire.airnow.gov . The map shows data from permanent and temporary particulate monitors and low-cost sensors. Daily air quality forecasts can be found at https://sparetheair.com/ .

Poor air quality can have negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups and when smoke exposure is prolonged. Smoke contains microscopic particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. While all people may experience varying degrees of symptoms, more sensitive individuals including children, the elderly and those with preexisting heart and lung conditions are at greater risk of experiencing serious symptoms. Symptoms may include, but are not limited to, coughing, headache, chest pain, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.

If you can see or smell smoke, avoid all unnecessary outdoor activities, especially if you are in an area where visibility is greatly reduced.

Recommended ways to reduce your smoke exposure include:

Staying inside with the windows and doors closed and running air conditioning on the “recirculation” setting, if available.

Limiting outdoor physical activity.

Locating a permanent or temporary Clean Air Center using the California Air Resources Board’s Map .

. Leaving smoke impacted areas until conditions improve, if possible.

Reducing unnecessary driving and setting your vehicle’s ventilation system to recirculate if you must drive through smoke-impacted areas.

Consider using a HEPA air cleaner or a CARB-certified air cleaning device to reduce indoor particle levels.

to reduce indoor particle levels. Constructing a “Do It Yourself” box fan filter. Instructions can be found here .

. Information on the use of N95 masks and face coverings during smoke impacts can be found here . Non-HEPA paper face mask filters and bandana-type face coverings are not capable of filtering out extra fine smoke particles. Therefore, they will not be helpful in protecting individuals from smoke-related impacts.

.

Anyone experiencing serious symptoms due to smoke should contact a health professional. Persons who have a respiratory-related illness may also wish to consult their health care provider if they are experiencing smoke exposure.

Smoke information can also be found on the District’s website , or through the QR code at the top of the page.