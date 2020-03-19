Placer County Health Officer issues directive to stay home except for essential activities

AUBURN — According to a news release, Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson has issued a directive for residents to remain at home except to engage in “essential activities,” effective 12:01 a.m., March 20, 2020, in response to local and regional spread of COVID-19.



“It is critical that every member of our community heed this directive if we hope to slow the spread of this disease and prevent severe loss of life,” said Sisson. “This is an extraordinary measure but we are in an extraordinary time, and we must act quickly to meet this moment.”



Thus far, there have been 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Placer County including one death as of 2 p.m. on March 19. In addition, at least 11 cases in Sacramento County are directly linked to cases in Placer County.



With evidence of community spread occurring in the region, it is expected that case numbers will increase further, especially as testing capacity grows. Under the directive, Placer County residents are directed to only leave their residence to perform essential activities, some of which include:Activities to maintain the health and safety of family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medication. Obtaining necessary services or supplies (or delivering those services or supplies to others), such as getting groceries.



Engaging in outdoor activity, provided six feet of spacing is maintained between people who are not members of the same household.Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business as defined in the directive, or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in the directive.Caring for a family member or pet in another household.



For a complete list of activities and businesses considered “essential,” please see the full directive.The directive follows evolving local, state and federal guidance over the past weeks. Other counties in the region have issued similar directives or orders. The Placer County Health Officer will continue to evaluate the situation and could take additional action in the future if warranted.



“As we continually learn more about COVID-19, how easily it is transmitted and how dangerous it can be for some portions of our populations at higher risk, it’s become clear how crucial it is for us to limit interpersonal interactions now,” Sisson said. “If you are at lower risk, please consider helping your at-risk friends and loved ones keep stocked on essentials so they can stay home as much as possible.”



Individuals with mild illness should manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter drugs whenever possible, regardless of whether they have a cold, the flu, or COVID-19. Contact your health care provider if you have more concerning symptoms and wish to inquire about testing. For more general inquiries around COVID-19 and Placer County’s new directive, view current information at http://www.placer.ca.gov/coronavirus.



A public hotline is also available at 530-886-5310.



“I understand how disruptive this directive is,” said Sisson. “I have not taken this decision lightly. COVID-19 poses a significant threat to the Placer community and I implore every resident of our county to take the threat seriously and follow this directive. Our lives depend on it.”