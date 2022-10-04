Placer County Health seeks community feedback for future programming

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — What health issues are important to our community? How is quality of life seen in our community?

People who live or spend time in Placer County are invited to participate in a survey and share thoughts, opinions and concerns around these key questions to help inform the future of Public Health programming.

The Community Themes and Strength Assessment is a community-driven effort through the Public Health division of Placer County Health and Human Services. Feedback from the previous survey conducted five years ago helped the county receive grant funding and led to the implementation of cutting-edge programs, including the Safe Routes to School program and the Healthy Brain Initiative , focused on Alzheimer’s disease.

“Your Placer County Public Health division is excited to invite you, our community, to partner more closely with us as we collectively emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meghan Marshall, the county’s public health director. “Your voice is what will shape our future priorities and services.”

While Placer County has consistently been ranked highly for health and quality of life metrics relative to other California counties, the Community Themes and Strength Assessment intends to explore the perception of health issues as seen through the eyes of people who live, work, learn, shop and play here.

Please take a few minutes to answer the survey questions by scanning the QR code or visiting the website below. Printed copies are available at your local Placer County library . The survey is anonymous, and the information gathered will be used to guide local improvement plans, funding streams, and programs. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

A report of the survey results will be posted to the Be Well Placer dashboard , which also hosts other local health data.

Survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSTA2022_english

Encuesta en Español: https://placer.surveymonkey.com/r/CSTA2022_spanish

Source: Placer County