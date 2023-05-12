Free ‘bulky item’ drop off event Saturday in Tahoe Vista

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County will host a free “bulky item” drop-off event this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the parking lot of North Tahoe Public Utility District, located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista.

The event, open to all Placer County residents, presents the perfect opportunity to get rid of unwanted items cluttering the home or yard.

Up to three items such as mattresses, furniture, appliances, and more can be dropped off for free. No hazardous household waste or green waste will be accepted.

“Let’s start our spring cleaning together and make our community a cleaner and safer place to live,” said a press release from the county.