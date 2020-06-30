Placer County hosts Free PPE Day Thursday on North Shore
Through CARES Act Funding, Placer County has secured additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which will be provided free to the community on Thursday, a news release states.
The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association has also worked with Take Care Tahoe to develop signage that promotes the importance of wearing masks.
These graphics have been turned into yard signs that will also be distributed free of cost to community members and businesses.
There are two pick-up locations:
- Tahoe City: Fire Station 51, 222 Fairway Dr.
- Kings Beach: North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N Lake Blvd.
Representatives will be on hand 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.
“Our collective goal is to keep Tahoe safe, healthy and open,” the release states.
Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association
