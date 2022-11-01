Placer County introduces new health benefits resource

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County on Monday became part of the new benefits platform that is gradually rolling out statewide: BenefitsCal.com .

The new system allows community members to easily apply for, renew and access a variety of benefits, ranging from food to healthcare to employment. Existing benefits customers will need to create an account on the new website.

For those who have not previously enrolled in benefits, a new Placer website – GetHelpPlacer.com – can help tell you whether you are likely eligible and connects you with the appropriate applications to programs through BenefitsCal as well as to related services from local agencies and community-based organizations. If someone is ineligible for benefits programs, GetHelpPlacer.com can steer them towards other appropriate resources.

“The new GetHelpPlacer website is a great entry point to help connect residents to both government and community-based services,” said Greg Geisler, Human Services director. “Between that and the ease-of-use of the upgraded BenefitsCal application process, we’re removing barriers to access a wide variety of programs.”

Placer County community members can also text GETHELPPLACER to 898211 (or AYUDACOMUNITARIA for Spanish) to receive text updates about local services, classes and events throughout the year.The BenefitsCal website supports applications for CalFresh, Medi-Cal/County Medical Services Program, CalWORKs, General Relief, Disaster CalFresh and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants. For the next two weeks, as implementation of this new system continues, the Human Services call center and offices will have modified hours of operation.

Source: Placer County