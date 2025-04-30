Placer County invites North Lake Tahoe and Donner Summit communities to shape green waste solutions

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County has launched a community-driven initiative to reimagine green waste recycling services in Franchise Area 3, which spans from Donner Summit to North Lake Tahoe.



Responding to resident requests for more accessible recycling options, the county seeks public input to evaluate potential enhancements, including curbside pickup, to complement existing drop-off programs.

Current services vs. community priorities

While Franchise Area 3 offers green waste recycling through self-haul drop-off locations and seasonal chipping programs, residents have consistently expressed interest in curbside pickup options.



Weighing options, costs and sustainability

Proposed service changes could impact waste management fees, with cost variations depending on the scope of the program. The county emphasizes transparency, urging residents to explore detailed comparisons of existing and potential services online before sharing their preferences.

How to participate

Residents are encouraged to: Review program details at https://engage.placer.ca.gov/tahoe-green-waste-disposal Complete the community survey. For questions, please contact Corie Heisler, Placer County Environmental Resources Specialist, at 530-745-3011 or cheisler@placer.ca.gov .