Placer County invites North Lake Tahoe and Donner Summit communities to shape green waste solutions
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County has launched a community-driven initiative to reimagine green waste recycling services in Franchise Area 3, which spans from Donner Summit to North Lake Tahoe.
Responding to resident requests for more accessible recycling options, the county seeks public input to evaluate potential enhancements, including curbside pickup, to complement existing drop-off programs.
Current services vs. community priorities
While Franchise Area 3 offers green waste recycling through self-haul drop-off locations and seasonal chipping programs, residents have consistently expressed interest in curbside pickup options.
Weighing options, costs and sustainability
Proposed service changes could impact waste management fees, with cost variations depending on the scope of the program. The county emphasizes transparency, urging residents to explore detailed comparisons of existing and potential services online before sharing their preferences.
How to participate
Residents are encouraged to: Review program details at https://engage.placer.ca.gov/tahoe-green-waste-disposalComplete the community survey. For questions, please contact Corie Heisler, Placer County Environmental Resources Specialist, at 530-745-3011 or cheisler@placer.ca.gov.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.