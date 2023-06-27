Placer County invites travelers to experience historic summer water season

With school out for summer, travelers can experience thrilling guided rafting, boating and gold digging opportunities in Placer County’s overflowing lakes and rivers

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County’s historic snowpack and spring rainfall have greatly enhanced the summer recreation season, creating an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to enjoy a multitude of waterways. Visit Placer welcomes everyone to take advantage of this exceptional water sport season, which is expected to be one of the longest in recent memory.

Whether you prefer Lake Tahoe, Folsom Dam Reservoir, the American River watershed, or any other waterway in the region, Placer County offers an abundance of fun-in-the-sun activities such as boating, river rafting, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, beach bathing, and swimming. These activities are projected to extend well into the fall season.

Visit Placer invites visitors to partake in a historic summer experience, as many waterways that are typically closed in May will remain open through July and potentially even into September. This prolonged water recreational season is particularly notable considering the three-year drought preceding it.

Rare water activities in the area include:

Enjoy guided rafting tours while you can with recommended guided tours like Tributary Whitewater Tours , Adventure Connection , OARS , and All Outdoors Whitewater Rafting through the north, south or middle forks. For a full list of rafting tour options, click here.

Lake Folsom , Rollins Lake , Camp Far West , and Lake Tahoe are all full and open for boat launches.

In addition to rafting and boating in the water, waterfall chasing season will be longer and high-country camping will start later in the year. Check out Cod Fish Falls near Colfax, an iconic North Fork waterfall.

These rushing waters are carrying gold deposits along the way – providing endless "Eureka!" opportunities for gold panning throughout the area. Visitors looking to find their fortune, or just engage in some great family gold panning fun, can head to Gold Country in Auburn and check out Pioneer Mining for some of the latest tips and best locations, such as Dutch Flat, Iowa Hill and Foresthill.

“Visit Placer’s goal is to offer unique experiences that visitors cannot find elsewhere, and with this summer’s excess of water, there are new opportunities that we haven’t been able to offer ever before,” Visit Placer’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Haswell said. “We’re so excited to welcome travelers to spend their summer vacation on the water with us.”

Placer County encourages visitors and locals to stay safe and Be River Wise while navigating the waterways this summer to avoid potential dangers. For more information on what it means to Be River Wise, visit placer.ca.gov/8920/Be-River-Wise .

In addition to enjoying the water activities Placer County has to offer, visitors can win prizes by enjoying water excursions in Placer County with Visit Placer’s Explorer Pass . With this free mobile-exclusive digital pass, participants can accumulate points and win prizes, while discovering outdoor recreation opportunities, community treasures, iconic downtown areas, combined with stops along the Wine and Ale Trail.

For more information on Visit Placer’s summer activities, the Explorer Pass and the water excursions the county has to offer, check out visitplacer.com .

Source: Placer County