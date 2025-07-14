Placer County jury finds Daniel Serafini guilty of murder and attempted murder of his in-laws in high-profile Lake Tahoe case

Danny Serafini was found guilty of murder.

Provided / Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. – Today, a Placer County jury found defendant Daniel Serafini, age 51, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder of his in-laws, Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood. The jury also found the defendant guilty of first-degree burglary and found the special circumstance allegations of lying-in-wait and felony murder, as well as related firearm allegations, to be true.

In 2021, first responders received a call from a home in Tahoe City, where they found Gary Spohr deceased and Wendy Wood gravely injured from gunshot wounds. During the investigation, detectives determined that Serafini was responsible for the horrific attack on his in-laws.

After an extensive investigation by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Serafini was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and other charges and allegations.

The guilty verdicts come after a 6-week trial during which the jury heard testimony from dozens of witnesses and the presentation of physical evidence, including digital, cell phone, and other forensic evidence.

Provided / Placer County

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Miller and the victims’ family was supported by the Victim Services Unit.

Sentencing will be on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. in Department 4 of the historic courthouse in Auburn before the Honorable Garen J. Horst.