Placer County launches new community engagement platform

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County residents now have a new way to participate in local government initiatives with today’s launch of Engage Placer . This new online platform — engage.placer.ca.gov — provides a space for community members to learn about, participate in and share feedback on county programs and projects that are open for public input.

Engage Placer is powered by Social Pinpoint, a platform that provides simple and impactful ways for the public to share ideas and get involved. Its interactive design fosters meaningful and accessible community participation at all levels of government decision-making.

“Community engagement has been a priority for Placer County for many years and continues to remain one of our top goals,” said Placer County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “Engage Placer is an exciting next step to expand that effort. We’re proactively working to collaborate with our community members and involve the business sector, municipalities and regional partners in this tool to help make feedback and participation easier. Our goal is to give everyone a say in the future of Placer County.”

The county will continue to use traditional engagement methods to interact with residents in person. But the online platform is expected to provide ease of access throughout the planning process, so residents can conveniently stay updated on projects they are following and provide feedback at every stage.

“We are hopeful Engage Placer will provide improved ease of access for those with disabilities – ensuring all in our community have the opportunity to participate in government that works best for them,” said Chatigny. “The software also uses AI technology to enhance language translation so that non-English-speaking residents can also provide feedback.”

Currently, Engage Placer features projects and initiatives that relate to long-term planning such as the county’s General Plan Update, parking management program in North Lake Tahoe, as well as a project dedicated to addressing housing challenges in east Placer. Over time, additional projects and initiatives will be added.

Find out more by visiting https://engage.placer.ca.gov/ or email the platform managers at engage@placer.ca.gov .