Placer County launches new fall prevention campaign to protect older adults

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – With falls emerging as one of the leading causes of injury and death among older adults, Placer County is launching a new campaign aimed at reducing risks and raising awareness across the community. The effort comes as part of the county’s brand-new Healthy Aging Program, which debuted earlier this year and focuses on supporting seniors through education, outreach, and expanded access to resources.

The campaign rolls out ahead of Older Americans Month and is backed by sobering statistics: over the past five years, 369 Placer County residents have died due to fall-related injuries—77 in the last year alone. Thousands more visit emergency departments annually. Adults 85 and older are at the highest risk, and those living with dementia fall at twice the rate of others their age.

“This campaign is about saving lives by sharing practical steps every family can take,” Megan Sponholtz, Senior Health Education Program Coordinator for Placer County, said. “Falls are not an inevitable part of aging — they’re preventable.”

Because many older adults aren’t active on social media, the campaign is prioritizing traditional forms of outreach.

Image of the mailer being sent out to Placer County older adults. Provided / Placer County

The county’s outreach strategy includes direct mail postcards sent to older residents, in-person visits to senior centers and care facilities, and a free fall prevention workshop scheduled for May 7 in Roseville. Caregivers and older adults are encouraged to register for the workshop by emailing HealthyAging@placer.ca.gov .

The campaign also encourages residents to take a free, confidential “falls free checkup,” a brief questionnaire developed by the National Council on Aging that helps identify personal fall risk factors and provides tailored suggestions.

The Healthy Aging Program itself is just getting off the ground. Sponholtz, who stepped into her role three months ago, said the initiative is still in its early stages but already showing promise.

“It’s the first step in bringing more awareness to falls in the community,” Sponholtz said.

The campaign is informed by findings from community needs assessments and the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan. In Placer County, 21% of residents are 65 or older. The goal, officials say, is not only to reduce falls, but also to combat social isolation and help seniors live independently for as long as possible.

“We want to see it grow to reach more of our older adults by getting them to be less socially isolated, connecting more with their community, getting access to community resources like fall prevention resources,” Sponholtz said. “And really just teaching them that there’s different support out there.”

Key fall prevention tips promoted by the county include:

Talk with your doctor about medication and supplement side effects.



Stand up slowly to avoid dizziness.



Make your home safer by using nightlights, grab bars, and securing rugs. A home safety checklist is available on Placer’s Healthy Aging website.



Do strength and balance exercises.



Get your vision and hearing checked, and wear corrective lenses if needed.



Sponholtz acknowledged that older adults in the county may have felt underserved in the past, a gap she hopes this initiative begins to close.

“People feel like there hasn’t been much of a focus before,” she said. “So we’re trying to grow that focus because we have a wealth of resources in Placer County.”

She also noted the vital role of local partners, such as the Tahoe Forest Health System, in delivering services to residents in the eastern part of the county.

As the Healthy Aging Program takes shape, Placer County officials remain committed to improving the lives of older adults through community partnerships, resource accessibility, and evidence-based prevention strategies.For more information, resources, or to access the home safety checklist, visit placer.ca.gov/HealthyAging .