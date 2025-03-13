Placer County launches new webpage to help residents understand state fire hazard mapping changes

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County, in partnership with the Placer County Fire Department, has launched the Engage Placer: Fire Hazard Severity Zones webpage , a centralized hub to help residents understand newly updated wildfire hazard maps, compliance requirements and insurance information.

The page, available at https://wwww.EngagePlacer.org/fhsz , equips property owners in unincorporated Placer County with FHSZ mandate information, an interactive map viewer andFAQs to navigate state-mandated fire resilience standards.

This initiative follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s February 2025 executive order expediting updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone mapping for local responsibility areas—regions overseen by local fire districts like the Placer County Fire Department.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is mandated to classify lands within Local Responsibility Areas into Fire Hazard Severity Zones.The maps, now available for public review, classify unincorporated areas into moderate, high or very high fire hazard zones. Local jurisdictions are required to adopt either the new standards as released or more stringent ones of their choosing within 120 days of the new maps’ release.

Placer County’s maps integrate factors like vegetation, slope and ember cast production potential, and fire history to prioritize safety in high-threat regions.

Key impacts of updated FHSZ maps:

Changes to the FHSZ classifications do not affect how fire services are provided – firefighters will continue to respond as always. FHSZ classification: Properties are categorized as moderate, high, or very high fire hazard severity zones based on terrain, vegetation, fire history and climate conditions.

The maps indicate hazard potential, not immediate, risk and do not account for mitigation efforts like defensible space or fire-resistant construction. New construction: Projects in designated zones must adhere to wildland-urban interface building codes.

New construction and renovations in designated zones must adhere to wildland-urban interface building codes.

Property sellers must disclose FHSZ designations during real estate transactions.

Webpage features:

Interactive map viewer: Search addresses to view FHSZ classifications for unincorporated areas.

Search addresses to view FHSZ classifications for unincorporated areas. Compliance guides: Detailed steps for defensible space, home retrofitting and wildland-urban interface code standards.

Detailed steps for defensible space, home retrofitting and wildland-urban interface code standards. FAQs: View FAQs from CAL FIRE, California Department of Insurance and Placer County’s Community Resource Development Agency.

View FAQs from CAL FIRE, California Department of Insurance and Placer County’s Community Resource Development Agency. Public Q&A portal: Submit questions and comments before adoption by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Draft maps will be presented to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for review and adoption in May. Finalization is targeted for June 10.

Residents are encouraged to review the maps and submit feedback via the webpage before the board’s decision. Visit https://www.engageplacer.ca.gov/fhsz for more information.