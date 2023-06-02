Placer County launches website specifically for North Lake Tahoe

The home page for the new website dedicated to North Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — It just got easier to find resources and county information specific to North Lake Tahoe.

Placer County officially launched its new Tahoe-specific website http://www.placer.ca.gov/tahoe on Thursday, just in time for summer. Residents and visitors alike can access county information, resources and programs all in one place with an easy-to-read menu and simple navigation.

From the new North Lake Tahoe county homepage, users can scroll through the latest news, get a list of county projects, find free transportation resources, scan seasonal information and learn about regional stewardship or the short-term rental program. Visitors can also examine drop-down menus from community services, housing, recreation, planning and projects, and transportation. Each drop-down includes programs and services, projects, planning documents and regional partners.

“This user-friendly website is the perfect resource for residents and visitors in Tahoe,” Placer County Executive Officer Jane Christenson said. “It’s intuitive, easy to use and shares pertinent information about our county services and programs in Tahoe City, Kings Beach and throughout the Tahoe Basin. I encourage you to visit the site, check out the useful tabs, explore project pages and discover something new.”

A special feature of the new site includes two project pages with helpful maps. These feature information on county development projects throughout the basin, including trails and parks, housing, transportation and a separate page details private projects in the region.

“I’m excited to see all of the county’s information and news specific to the Tahoe region in one spot,” Placer’s District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said. “Residents, vacation homeowners and visitors can dive in to learn about the county’s vision for Eastern Placer, review planning documents, sign up for information about a specific project that’s important to them or find the closest county office. It’s really a one-stop shop for the people of Tahoe.”

The county also plans to launch a monthly e-newsletter dedicated to North Lake Tahoe news and updates. Sign up with your name and email address here and start seeing monthly updates beginning in July: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CAPLACER/signup/37110 .

Learn more at http://www.placer.ca.gov/tahoe