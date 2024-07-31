Placer County lifts health advisory, opens public access to Carnelian West Beach
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County Environmental Health, the California Tahoe Conservancy, and NTPUD are pleased to report that water quality tests taken over recent days at Carnelian West Beach show that bacteria levels have returned to a normal range and are within California beach water quality standards.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, the shoreline health advisory zone and beach closure are lifted for Carnelian West Beach.
Residents and visitors may resume water contact and recreation activities at this location.
Repair of the landscaping and picnic area at Carnelian West Beach is estimated to continue through Tuesday, August 6. The public is advised to avoid construction areas.
Information about the incident is available online at – https://www.ntpud.org
For public questions about the lifting of the health advisory, please contact:
Placer County Environmental Health
530-745-2300 – environmentalhealth@placer.ca.gov
For questions about the original incident, please contact:
North Tahoe Public Utility District
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.