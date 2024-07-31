Placer County lifts health advisory, opens public access to Carnelian West Beach

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County Environmental Health, the California Tahoe Conservancy, and NTPUD are pleased to report that water quality tests taken over recent days at Carnelian West Beach show that bacteria levels have returned to a normal range and are within California beach water quality standards.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, the shoreline health advisory zone and beach closure are lifted for Carnelian West Beach.

Residents and visitors may resume water contact and recreation activities at this location.

Repair of the landscaping and picnic area at Carnelian West Beach is estimated to continue through Tuesday, August 6. The public is advised to avoid construction areas.

Information about the incident is available online at – https://www.ntpud.org

For public questions about the lifting of the health advisory, please contact:

Placer County Environmental Health

530-745-2300 – environmentalhealth@placer.ca.gov

For questions about the original incident, please contact:

North Tahoe Public Utility District

530-553-5434 – media@ntpud.org