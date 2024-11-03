Placer County marks Veterans Day with Operation Greenlight; new website for local military discounts 

AUBURN, Calif. — Just in time for Veterans Day, Placer County has launched a new military appreciation website summarizing local business discounts available to veterans and active military personnel. Additionally, the county is joining Operation Greenlight , a national initiative encouraging residents to shine green lights in support of veterans.

As part of Operation Greenlight, the Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation and will light the colonnade of Placer County’s historic courthouse in Auburn green from Nov. 1-11. The county is also encouraging community members to light buildings and homes green. Operation Greenlight is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported. Placer County is home to more than 27,000 veterans.

“We’re proud to participate in this nationwide movement to honor our veterans,” said District 4 Supervisor and Board Chair Suzanne Jones. “As the daughter of a veteran and the wife of a veteran, I know how important it is to recognize the sacrifices made by our military members and to offer our unwavering support.”

“The transition to civilian life is challenging for many veterans and this will be a visible representation that our community is behind them all the way,” said county Veteran Service Officer Steve Johnson, himself an Air Force veteran. “Our office hopes to make connections with even more veterans to provide concrete supports as they navigate their veteran benefits.”

Today, the county has also launched a website listing local businesses offering veteran discounts, to make it easier for veterans to take advantage of special offers on everything from dining to services and hospitality. Local businesses can also submit their own information to be included. Veterans are encouraged to contact businesses to verify current offers.

“Supporting our veterans is a community effort, and we’re thrilled to provide a resource that connects them with local businesses – including small businesses – ready to show appreciation,” said Placer County Economic Development Director Gloria Stearns. “We encourage more businesses to join us in honoring their service.”