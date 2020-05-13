Placer County meets criteria to advance through Stage 2

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The following is a news release from North Lake Tahoe Resort Association CEO Jeffery Hentz.

I’m pleased to share that Placer County met the criteria to advance through Stage 2 of California’s reopening roadmap. Through coordinated efforts among County leaders, local Agencies, Chambers and Destination Management Organizations, and the exceptional leadership from North Lake Tahoe‘s business community, the variance Attestation was approved on Tues., May 12. Learn more on theCounty Variance page and find industry guidance HERE.

We continue to work with our partners at Placer County on business readiness toolkits, specific to eastern Placer County business operations. For now, please refer to statewide industry guidance for reopening HERE and checklists from Placer County HERE. As stated, businesses will need to complete the following:

1. Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan

2. Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them

3. Implement individual control measures and screenings

4. Implement disinfecting protocols

5. Implement physical distancing guidelines

For Restaurants: Cal/OSHA Checklists HERE and HERE.

The county will not review the site-specific plans. Businesses will self-certify prior to reopening and details on how to do that will follow.

Lastly, the NLTRA has secured PPE equipment for eastern Placer County businesses. This includes: face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and social distancing graphics. We will distribute an order form later this week and supplies will be available for pick-up at the North Lake Tahoe Visitor Center by Friday, May 22. More details to follow.

Thank you for your continued collaboration, compliance to operational ordinances and heartfelt support. We are truly Stronger Together, and proving that daily.

Source: Jeffrey Hentz, CEO, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association