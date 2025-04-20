Placer County moves forward with 5-year capital improvement plan

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve the Countywide Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, outlining the funding status of 76 projects slated to be constructed by 2030.

The CIP includes projects in the Department of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources; Facilities Management; Department of Public Works and Information Technology.

Capital projects include items such as expanded broadband in rural areas, road improvements, bridge replacements, fuel reduction programs to address wildfire risk, construction of new buildings or renovations to existing facilities, upgrades to parks and trails, and more.

Projects in the five-year plan are funded through various sources including federal and state programs and grants, impact fees charged to developers and the county’s general fund. Some projects have fully identified funding, and some will require additional funding to be identified before they can move forward.

Approval of the plan is not an approval of individual projects, or a synopsis of project progress.

“This plan provides a forward look at needed improvement projects throughout the county. With the approval of the CIP, the county moves closer from vision to implementation on critical infrastructure projects countywide,” said process and program manager Ben Mills.

There are 28 projects fully funded and ready to begin construction by the 2025-26 fiscal year, including the countywide fuel reduction program, the American River debris removal project, lead remediation at the former Lincoln gun range and a variety of park improvements, road repairs and building remodels.

The plan can be viewed in full, including project-by-project analysis and funding sources, by clicking here.