Placer County moves forward with North Lake Tahoe Parking Program updates

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Feb. 18, to advance updates to the North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program, aiming to refine regulations, adjust fine and fee schedules, and improve parking enforcement ahead of the busy summer season.

Supervisors introduced an ordinance amending the county’s parking code and approved resolutions to update parking fines and establish a parking fee schedule, both set to take effect on April 3, 2025. Officials emphasized that these changes are designed to create a more structured system while maintaining a focus on customer service and public education.

Kevin Bell, Assistant Director of Public Works, led the discussion, highlighting that the parking program originates from the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan (RTTP). The initiative seeks to alleviate congestion, promote alternative transportation, and enhance parking accessibility for businesses, residents, and visitors.

Bell credited former county official Rebecca Taber for her foundational work on the project prior to her retirement. Over the past two years, the county and its consultant, Dixon Resources Unlimited, have conducted extensive public outreach, including five board presentations, 10 community meetings—some with Spanish translation—and discussions with business associations and advisory groups.

Officials have prioritized public awareness and education over punitive enforcement. Parking pamphlets and business cards were distributed to inform visitors, and 70 letters were hand-delivered to property owners on Brook Avenue regarding upcoming changes. Enforcement officers have focused on guiding drivers toward compliance rather than issuing citations.

Despite these efforts, long-term parking abuse remains a concern, particularly in commercial areas where beachgoers occupy spots meant for businesses. Last summer’s enforcement data provided by Julie Dixon of Dixon Resources Unlimited underscored the issue:

1,266 citations were issued between July and September 2024, with an emphasis on education over punishment.

A paid parking pilot at the Christmas Tree Lot generated $9,445 in net revenue, demonstrating financial feasibility.

Parking occupancy averaged 82% capacity, nearing the industry standard threshold for intervention.

Looking ahead, county officials plan to:

Expand Paid Parking: Introduce new fee structures while mitigating spillover into residential areas.

Enhance Signage and Wayfinding: Improve directional markers for available parking lots.

Establish Loading Zones & Employee Parking: Create designated drop-off areas along State Route 28 and secure dedicated parking for workers.

Consider a Residential Permit Program: Explore policies to address potential neighborhood overflow.

Hire a Full-Time Parking Program Manager: Ensure year-round oversight and enforcement.

Supervisors acknowledged community concerns regarding the pace of implementation and potential parking overflow into residential neighborhoods. They also emphasized the importance of financial transparency, ensuring that parking revenues are tracked separately to demonstrate reinvestment into the system.

Despite initial costs, officials expect the program to become self-sustaining over time. Additionally, they highlighted its role in improving public safety by ensuring emergency vehicle access and reducing infractions in environmentally sensitive areas.

The board moved to introduce the ordinance amending the county’s parking code and adopted resolutions updating the fine and fee schedules. With summer approaching, officials plan to continue refining the program through public engagement and stakeholder collaboration, including ongoing discussions with the North Tahoe Business Association’s Economic Vitality Committee.

As the program evolves, adjustments will be made based on community feedback to balance enforcement, accessibility, and financial sustainability in North Lake Tahoe.

