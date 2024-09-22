Placer County nears deal to bring biochar production company to North Lake Tahoe

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County is finalizing negotiations to bring a unique public-private partnership – focusing on biochar production – to the Cabin Creek Biomass project at the Eastern Regional Landfill in North Lake Tahoe.

The Board of Supervisors recently heard a report from the Department of Public Works Environmental Engineering Division detailing a proposed public-private partnership between the county and Biochar Now, a Denver-based company that specializes in heating woody biomass, including non-salvageable and non-marketable wood, in oxygen-free kilns to produce a highly marketable carbon-based product.

Biochar is used in a variety of markets, including water treatment, remediation, odor control, and as an additive to soil for landscaping, agriculture and gardening. It is touted as absorbent, reducing water use while increasing agricultural yields. Through the production process, biochar is able to sequester carbon, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that are created through regular wood-burning methods.

Placer County has long been searching for a partner to help reduce a surplus of biomass that has accumulated from forest fire cleanup, wildfire reduction programs that include regional forest thinning operations, residential defensible space programs and other fuel reduction projects.

“We have to find products, environmentally friendly products like biochar, in order to possibly afford what needs to be done to treat these forests and reduce our catastrophic wildfire risk,” District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said. “We have to do it in different ways, and this is a great opportunity to come up with a solution. I’m just thrilled with this.”

Once finalized the county will loan Biochar Now $6 million to build a 30-kiln production facility at 11% interest over five years and will receive a 10% revenue share of the company’s proceeds.

Additionally, Placer County will be entitled to future synthetic gas production that is created at the facility for potential use in energy production. Biochar Now will also pay a $12,000 per month ground lease.

“One of our key goals is to reduce catastrophic wildfires,” said Environmental Engineering Program Manager Jared Deck, the biomass facility project lead. “You look at events like recent wildfires and the tons of CO2 equivalent released from those wildfires, which can be close to the amount of greenhouse gas produced by the whole county for an entire year.”

Biochar Now will have the option to expand the facility to up to 60 kilns in the future.

District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes has worked for nearly two decades to bring a biomass facility to eastern Placer County, but those efforts were stalled by community concerns and costs. He expressed excitement during the meeting that education, newer technology and production methods have alleviated those concerns over time.

“Everyone was trying to figure out how to get a biomass facility, we just need them all over,” Holmes said. “And now, this biochar facility is such a great project … and it has been a long journey, but through diligence we are moving forward.”

The project is expected to take 12 months to install production equipment and build the processing facility, once finalization of the agreement, issuance of permits, and environmental review are completed. Watch the presentation by the Environmental Engineering Division by clicking here .