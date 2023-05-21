Placer County offers pre-reviewed accessory dwelling unit plans

Rendering of a Placer County approved accessory dwelling unit.

Provided/Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County property owners now have an opportunity to bypass lengthy review processes to build a one-, two- or three-bedroom accessory dwelling unit to house a family member or generate rental income.

Placer County has released new pre-reviewed ADU plans that meet the 2022 California Building Standards Code that went into effect Jan. 1. The plans will save property owners thousands of dollars, reduce or eliminate restrictions imposed by homeowners’ association and will speed up the planning process.

Plans allow for the owner or builder to select heating, roofing and siding. Each plan includes snow load engineering, foundation plans and the capability for solar panels and battery-power backup batteries.

An ADU can be used for many purposes, such as independent space for a family member or college student, or to provide the property owner with rental income. ADUs increase property value and can help meet the county’s need to offer more affordable and workforce housing in the community.

“Providing pre-reviewed ADU plans is an efficient, affordable opportunity for Placer County to support our community’s high demand for housing,” said principal planner Nikki Streegan.

Plans can be purchased for $1,200, a vast reduction from standard fees for unreviewed ADU plans that can add up to $9,000 or more. Property owners can preview renderings, floor plans, elevations and additional information at https://www.placer.ca.gov/accessoryhomes prior to purchase.

Placer County is offering three plan types:

A one-bedroom, two-story, 661-square-foot unit with a garage.

A two-bedroom, 746-square-foot unit with an optional garage.

A three-bedroom, 1,194-square-foot unit with an optional garage.

Placer County’s participation in the pre-reviewed ADU plan program is part of a regional partnership with Nevada County, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, Sierra County and the Town of Truckee.

For more information visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/accessoryhomes .

Renderings can be viewed and downloaded here.