Placer County officials to provide update on Kings Beach Western Approach Project

Proposed street improvements.

Provided

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Placer County will be holding an informational meeting on the Kings Beach Western Approach Project. Staff will present a status update on the project, followed by a question-and-answer session at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach at 6 p.m. on March 21.

The project is designed to improve the existing signal-controlled intersection at state Route 267 and state Route 28 in Kings Beach by replacing it with a roundabout and adding pedestrian and bicycle lane improvements. These changes will improve overall mobility and safety while accommodating all modes of travel, including pedestrians, bikes, vehicles and transit.



“The existing intersection does not meet current accessibility standards,” said project engineer Andy Deinken. “The intersection’s bicycle lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks along state Route 28 are too narrow, close to traffic and obstructed by the signal. This project will make those areas in Kings Beach a safer place for cyclists and pedestrians.”



Once complete, the project will connect with the adjacent Kings Beach Commercial Core Improvement Project that was completed in 2017. This third and final phase of the corridor plan will address the remaining 28/267 intersection deficiencies, providing a fully integrated corridor from the Kings Beach downtown core through state Route 28 toward Tahoe City.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Zoom for those who are not able to attend in person. Participants can also call in by dialing 1-877-853-5247 and enter meeting ID: 934 6043 9518.



Learn more about the Kings Beach Western Approach project here .