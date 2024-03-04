Placer County one step closer to permanent SNOW Sports Museum; Major hurdle still needs to be overcome

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Members of two local advisory councils heard a presentation on the possibility of a permanent SNOW Sports Museum being built in Olympic Valley during a joint meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Joint North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council met for the first time in a year to discuss the project, which has completed its final Environmental Impact Report.

The Sierra Nevada Olympic Winter Sports Museum and Community Cultural Center serves as a place for people to learn, not only about the 1960’s Olympics, but about the history of snow sports in the region as a whole. It has a temporary location at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City, but the nonprofit which operates the museum would like to see it have a permanent home.

The proposed location is Olympic Valley Park site, 101 Olympic Valley Road, southwest of the intersection of Olympic Valley Road and State Route 89. The project would not impact the sports fields and courts already located at the site.

The Final EIR showed some sound and wildfire risk issues during construction but overall, the project should have no major impacts on sound, wildfire risk, transportation or housing once the project is completed. The EIR now needs to go to Placer County Board of Supervisors for approval.

While the County oversaw completion of the EIR, it is not currently being asked for additional funding, although that could change in the future.

Supervisor Cindy Gustafson attended the joint meeting and spoke in favor of the project, stating the County is not currently providing financial support for any museums in the Basin.

Despite the completion of the EIR, there is one major hurdle the project must overcome before coming to fruition. The project site is on deed restricted Forest Service land and the Forest Service believes this project could violate the deed.

The county and project applicants are working with the Forest Service to find a solution.

Several members of the joint councils were concerned with the County conducting the environmental review before the issues with the deed were resolved.

Councilmembers were not asked to take action on the item. Once the deed restriction is resolved, the OVMAC will be asked to approve the EIR.