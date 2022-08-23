Placer County part of regional mass notification system test Thursday

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Thirteen cities, three counties, and one Tribal Nation on Thursday, Aug. 25, will test the Regional Mass Notification System – a joint system maintained by Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer counties.

A press release said the goal is to test the system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster.

The test will include citizens who have opted into the local Emergency Alert System (cell, landline, and email) and residential landlines in the 911 data system.

The test alert will display on phones as: 833-422-5253, which residents can now save on their phones as an “Emergency Alert.”

Alerts will be received through the communication device the resident has opted into – recorded messages for phone calls (both cell and landline) and text-based messages for text and email alerts. Reverse 911 landline technology will contact residents on their landline with a recorded message, regardless of their “opt-in” status.

To register, visit Placer-Alert.org. Residents can sign up for multiple addresses and devices to cover every geographical location they wish to receive alerts. Residents may also download the Everbridge App through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The test will also use the Wireless Emergency Alert System, a federal emergency system that uses geographically drawn boundaries to alert people in specific areas. A WEA alert will make cell phones vibrate and omit a different tone than a ringing phone.

Verizon Wireless customers will notice a misspelling from the caller ID that says “Sacremento” – this is not spam, said the release. The misspelling occurred when Verizon Wireless set up the tri-county account. Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services continues to work with Verizon to correct the issue. The county is encouraging all customers to save the number on their phones to avoid any confusion when a call comes in.