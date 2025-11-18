Placer County Planning Commission approves resort campground plans near Donner Summit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cisco Grove Campground’s illustrative site plan. Provided / County of Placer

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Placer County Planning Commission approved a proposal to redevelop the Placer County portion of the Cisco Grove Campground into a resort-style camping and RV destination. The project, proposed by Sun NG Cisco Grove RV Inc., would modernize the campground off Interstate 80 near the unincorporated community of Cisco Grove while maintaining its 144 existing campsites.

Planned upgrades include a renovated general store and welcome center, a new swimming pool, a snow tubing hill with a pavilion, a miniature golf course, pickleball courts, a crafts pavilion, a paddle boat dock and additional family-oriented recreation amenities.

However, at Placer County’s Nov. 13 public meeting, neighbor Wesley Hotchkiss raised concerns about wildfire danger, the potential effect on homeowners’ insurance premiums and the possibility of long-term occupancy.

“One concern I have is the responsibility of campers being in the area and letting the fires burn at night while they are sleeping and not being attended,” Hotchkiss said. “Is that going to be controlled somehow?”

Ezekiel Bossenbroek, property manager for Sun NG Cisco Grove RV Inc., said the project complies with all fire codes and that the company participates in Firewise programs to reduce wildfire risk. He said campground staff will work to ensure no fire is left unattended.

County supervising planner Alex Fisch noted that insurance rates are outside the company’s control.

Bossenbroek also said the company currently enforces a 30-day stay limit but is looking to offer exceptions, citing interest from nearby resorts seeking seasonal workforce housing.

“The county could not impose a length-of-stay limitation,” Fisch said. “The operator may choose to have a length-of-stay limitation as part of their operational standards.”

The renovated campground will continue serving both summer and winter visitors. Tent and RV camping will be available from mid-May through mid-October, with limited RV camping offered from October through May. All amenities will be available exclusively to registered campers, with no public day use allowed.

The project also includes on-site employee housing for up to 32 workers and fire-safe design features developed in coordination with CAL FIRE.

Cisco Grove Campground spans both Placer and Nevada counties, but the approved upgrades apply only to the Placer County portion at 48415 Hampshire Rocks Road. The site receives an annual average of 47,000 visitors.