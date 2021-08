Placer County poll workers needed in North Lake Tahoe

The Placer County Elections Office is now accepting applications for all poll worker positions in North Lake Tahoe for the upcoming Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.

Poll workers who are bilingual in Spanish are in special need, too.

A training class for election poll workers will be held in North Lake Tahoe on Sept. 9.

Poll workers must be at least 18 years old (unless participating in the student poll worker program), be registered to vote in California or a permanent legal resident of the United States, provide their own transportation and be able to work from 6 a.m. to around 9 p.m. on the day of the election.

Poll worker duties include opening and closing polling sites, verifying voter names on election rosters and issuing and collecting ballots. Pay ranges from $100 to $160 and includes a stipend of $25 for attending poll worker training.





Volunteering can be a great fundraising opportunity for service clubs or community organizations. Staffing an entire precinct can earn a group up to $900.

For more information or to apply online, visit the Placer County elections website or call the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.

Source: Placer County