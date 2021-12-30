Placer County proclaims local emergency due to winter storm
From a release:
AUBURN — Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from winter storm conditions.
A record-setting winter storm resulted in unprecedented amounts of snow in the upper elevations of Placer County. Heavy snow and downed trees and utilities have caused extensive road closures, travel complications and damage to infrastructure, including Placer County Water Agency’s Boardman canal. Over 10,000 Placer residents lost power and many will experience an extended outage in the foothills and mountains for several more days.
A local emergency proclamation asserts continuing risk to life and property and the response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Placer’s proclamation requests state and federal assistance, but state and federal disasters have not yet been declared that would authorize individual disaster assistance for residents and businesses.
“We are grateful to our roads and first responder partners for working around the clock to support our residents through this storm,” said Placer County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Director Dave Atkinson. “While we have all our local resources committed to this weather incident, this proclamation is a crucial step to making sure that we have access to all additional resources that may be needed.”
Residents and travelers can view real-time storm and traffic information at http://www.placer.ca.gov/1379/Current-Incidents.
Source: Placer County
