Placer County Public Health shares respiratory virus data; updated vaccines now available

AUBURN, Calif. – As updated vaccines become available through local healthcare providers, Placer County Public Health is sharing data around respiratory virus deaths in the last year, from July 2023 through June 2024.

There were 26 deaths involving COVID-19 in that time frame among Placer residents; 4 deaths involving influenza and 1 involving RSV. All the deaths were among senior individuals, with the majority (21 of 31) among residents aged 80 and above. Of those with known vaccination status, only one individual had received an updated vaccination for the year. The months of December and January saw the largest numbers of deaths.

“As we head into the fall and winter months, taking advantage of updated vaccines for COVID-19 and flu will help reduce the likelihood of serious illness, especially for older and medically vulnerable residents,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, Health and Human Services director and interim health officer.

The updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines for 2024-25 are now becoming available through local healthcare providers as well as pharmacies , after recent FDA recommendation and authorization. Residents are encouraged to access vaccines through their regular health provider. Public Health anticipates offering flu shots at several local community events this fall , particularly intended for those who are unable to access shots through their regular provider. Additional events may be publicized on the county website as added.

Here’s a look at some of the options and their availability:

Flu: A shot targeting three strains of seasonal flu is available annually to those aged 6 months and above.

COVID-19 : Updated vaccines more closely matching circulating strains are available annually to those 6 months and above.

: Updated vaccines more closely matching circulating strains are available annually to those 6 months and above. RSV: Vaccines are available to older adults who have not already received an RSV vaccine (unlike flu and COVID, RSV vaccines are not annual), along with pregnant individuals. Antibodies are available for infants under 8 months if a mother did not receive the vaccine during pregnancy, as well as some at-risk older babies.

Residents are encouraged to discuss their specific eligibility with their healthcare provider.

“We’ve seen elevated levels of COVID in recent months and expect flu and RSV to start ramping up in the next several weeks,” Oldham said. “Especially as folks plan holiday and other gatherings, getting your vaccines a couple weeks in advance so that they fully take effect can offer protection.”