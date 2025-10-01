Placer County Public Health to offer flu clinics; shares updated virus data

AUBURN, Calif. – As updated vaccines become available through local healthcare providers, Placer County Public Health is sharing data around respiratory virus deaths in the last year, from July 2024 through June 2025. The agency will offer free flu shots at walk-in clinics and local events this fall, making them more accessible for those unable to get care through their provider.

There were 4 deaths involving RSV in that time frame among Placer residents; 15 deaths involving influenza and 26 involving COVID-19. Most deaths (89%) occurred among seniors aged 65 and older, though two involved children. Winter months saw the greatest number of deaths.

“This fall, our priority is making it as easy as possible so eligible residents who want to can get their updated vaccines quickly and safely,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, health officer and director of Health and Human Services.

Updated flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines for 2025-26 are now becoming available through local healthcare providers as well as pharmacies. Residents are encouraged to access vaccines through their regular health provider and consult with them for any eligibility questions, in addition to referencing CDC and CDPH guidance.

Public Health anticipates offering flu shots at walk-in clinics and several community events this fall, particularly intended for those who are unable to access shots through their regular provider. Here’s a look at some of the options and their availability:

Kings Beach: Sierra Community House, 265 Bear St., from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 8

Auburn: HHS Center, 11434 B Ave., from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20

Auburn: Senior Health Fair hosted by PIRS, 209 Fairgate Rd., from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 15

The clinics will offer both the standard dose flu vaccine and the recombinant flu vaccine, which is the vaccine recommended for those ages 65 and older.

Additional events may be publicized on the county website as added. Residents are encouraged to discuss their specific eligibility with their healthcare provider. Those with questions for Public Health can call 530-886-1883.