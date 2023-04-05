Placer County ranks as one of healthiest counties in California

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County ranked as one of the healthiest counties in California, according to the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The CHR&R program provides local communities with data on more than 90 health-influencing factors such as housing, education, jobs and access to quality health care. It studies health factors in nearly every county in all 50 states.

In California, Placer County ranked fourth of the state’s 58 counties.

The county reported 10% of residents in poor health. Residents reported an average of 2.7 unhealthy days per every 30 days and 4.5 poor mental health days per 30 days.

Under the health behaviors category, 10% of residents smoke tobacco products, 28% of residents are considered obese, only 15% of residents reported physical inactivity and 93% of residents live within adequate access to locations for physical activity.

Only 4% of Placer County residents are uninsured. There is one primary care physician per every 810 residents, one mental health professional for every 280 residents and one dentist per every 950 residents. Just over half of residents reported receiving their flu shot.

Three quarters of the residents report driving to work alone and 39% have a long work commute they do on their own.

Placer County ranked behind Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. El Dorado County ranked 17th and Nevada County ranked 20th.

To see the full results, visit http://www.countyhealthrankings.org .