Placer County ranks number one in the nation for Firewise USA Communities

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County is now the top-ranked county in the United States and California for the number of communities participating in the Firewise USA program.

With a total of 98 Firewise USA Communities, Placer County has solidified its position as a leader in wildfire prevention.

“Placer County’s success in becoming a Firewise USA leader is a direct result of the collective efforts of our community members,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

“Their commitment to wildfire prevention and willingness to take action have made a significant impact. I enthusiastically applaud everyone’s participation, dedication and hard work.”

The Firewise USA program takes a local, proactive approach to wildfire prevention, reducing the risk of property damage and protecting lives.

Firewise Communities in Placer County extend from Granite Bay along Folsom Lake to North Lake Tahoe, demonstrating widespread commitment to wildfire safety across the county.

“Placer County’s diverse topography, ranging from agricultural fields to mountains, underscores the importance of community-wide efforts to reduce wildfire risk,” said Placer County Firewise USA Program coordinator Jacqueline Manning. “The fact that communities of all sizes are actively participating in the program is a testament to their dedication to safety.”

Insurance is a primary motivator for homeowners to participate in the Firewise USA program, as it can lead to substantial savings on insurance premiums. Homeowners could save an average of 5-15% on the wildfire portion of their insurance policies.

Since the inception of the Firewise program in 2007, Placer County residents have invested $37.4 million in fuel reduction efforts, removing over 435,000 cubic yards of fuel waste and devoting over 383,000 hours to these initiatives.

“Last year marked a record high for Firewise Communities hiring defensible space contractors, highlighting the increased focus on proactive measures to protect homes and properties,” said Manning.

Contractors typically clear the first 100 feet of space around homes, remove limbs hanging over rooftops, replace wooden fence posts with metal ones, create 5-foot concrete pads around houses, and install fire-resistant vents.

For more information about the Firewise USA Community program in Placer County, or to join or start a Firewise Community, please visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/5739/Firewise-USA-Community-Program .

The regional coordinator for the Firewise USA program in Placer County can be contacted by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473).