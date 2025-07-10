Placer County renews fire protection agreement with CAL FIRE to strengthen emergency response

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved a first-ever five-year agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to continue providing full-service fire protection and emergency medical response across unincorporated areas of the county served by the Placer County Fire Department.

The $104.2 million agreement, which extends through June 30, 2030, ensures CAL FIRE will maintain year-round fire protection, prevention, rescue services, hazardous materials response and all-hazard emergency services to more than 1,000 square miles of unincorporated communities.

“Placer County and CAL FIRE have valued the highest level of professional fire protection for over 75 years together,” said Placer County Fire Chief Brian Estes. “This agreement strengthens our shared commitment to deliver responsive, professional service to the residents we serve.”

Under the agreement, CAL FIRE will provide staffing for seven career companies in 24-hour county-owned fire stations located in North Auburn, Ophir, Lincoln, the Sunset Area and Dry Creek. In addition, four county/state fire stations, known as the Amador Plan, will serve county fire jurisdiction in Bowman, the City of Colfax, Alta and Foresthill. CAL FIRE will also oversee reserve firefighter operations at stations in Paige, Thermalands, Sheridan, Alta, Ophir, Colfax and Dry Creek.

The contract supports approximately 59 full-time firefighters in the first year, with a phased approach to adding positions in future years as CAL FIRE transitions toward a reduced industry standard shift pattern.

In addition to providing full-service fire protection and emergency services, the Placer County Fire Department also staffs a fully certified Fire Marshal Office, and with PCSO and the County Executive Office, staffs the county’s Office of Emergency Services, ensuring that community risk reduction efforts, prevention and disaster recovery efforts are coordinated and collaborative with all agencies across the county.

For more information about Placer County Fire services, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/7625/Fire-Department .