Placer County reports first case of monkeypox

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County Public Health has confirmed its first positive case of monkeypox.

The case was identified by a healthcare provider and likely exposed during in-state travel. The individual is currently in isolation. No further details will be shared about the case.

Statewide, more than 600 cases of monkeypox, including a pediatric case, have been reported over the last several weeks, with the first case reported in May.

“Given other cases across the region and state, it is not surprising to see a case in Placer County, and I expect we may see more,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “It is good to be aware, yet the risk of infection to the general public remains low.”

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, especially as a result of close personal contact. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact, such as when living with or caring for someone who has monkeypox.

There are number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

— Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genital areas

— Avoiding close contact with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

— Practice good hand hygiene

— People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

— Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

— Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

— Avoiding contact with infected animals

Placer County Public Health is working with the positive case to identify people who may have been exposed. The county has a very limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine doses that will be prioritized for close contacts, to help protect against illness. There is not sufficient supply to offer broader vaccination among members of the general public.

If you have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. To learn more about monkeypox, including frequently asked questions, visit the CDPH website .

Source: Placer County Public Health