Placer County seeks applicants for Charter Review Committee

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County residents are invited to take part in a once-every-five-years review of the Placer County Charter – a governing document that guides the organizational structure, duties and responsibilities of the county’s elected and appointed officials.

The county this week opened recruitment for members of the Charter Review Committee, who will be charged with reviewing the charter and making recommendations for changes or additions, if any, they may determine are appropriate.

The Charter Review Committee will consist of seven members – one member from each of the county’s five supervisorial districts and two at-large members.

Placer’s charter was established in 1980 to increase citizen participation in county government, improve efficiency and provide for a responsible and cooperative county government.

“We strongly encourage our residents to participate in the day-to-day business of government, and there are always many opportunities to get involved,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Suzanne Jones. “Reviewing the county charter is a chance to help shape the operation of Placer County government as a whole.. and a reminder that it is our residents who have the ultimate say in how their government works.”

The Charter Review Committee is convened every five years and must meet in a noticed public meeting at least twice before making any recommendations for changes to the charter to the Board of Supervisors. Recommendations are not binding and do not obligate the board to adopt them. Should the board choose to adopt any changes recommended by the Charter Review Committee, those changes must be approved by the voters of Placer County through ballot measures.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. To apply, candidates should complete an application (available here) and return it to the Clerk of the Board’s Office, by email to boardclerk@placer.ca.gov or by mail to:

Placer County Clerk of the Board

175 Fulweiler Avenue

Auburn, CA 95603