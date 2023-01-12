Placer County seeks applications for open seat on Planning Commission, Capital Projects Advisory Committee

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson is seeking applications from experienced and engaged residents within Supervisorial District 5 to fill an open Placer County Planning Commission seat.

Acting as the principal advisory body to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission holds public hearings and makes recommendations on proposed general plans, studies and zoning text amendments, reviews and makes decisions on major land development proposals and encourages citizen leadership and participation in the planning process.

The commission is composed of seven members, one from each supervisorial district, and two at-large members, one from the east and west sides of the Sierra Crest.

This open commission seat will represent District 5, which extends from Ophir and the City of Auburn through the foothills and as far northeast as Kings Beach. Applicants must live within District 5 for their candidacy to qualify. The commission meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays. The selected applicant will serve four years and be compensated with a $100 monthly per diem along with reimbursement for additional expenses as necessary.

To apply, please click here and submit your application to the Clerk of the Board. The application period will remain open until the seat is filled. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Planning Commission and to review meeting agendas and schedules, click here .

Applications are open for two seats on the Capital Projects Advisory Committee including an at-large seat selected by Placer County officials and a seat representing the lodging community selected by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

Both seats are open to the public, and residents with experience in housing, healthcare, arts and culture, and lodging are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25, 2023.

The CAP Committee is co-convened by Placer County and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and is tasked with making recommendations to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for grant awards to fund infrastructure and capital projects. Since the committee’s inception in 2018, the Tourism Master Plan and Transient Occupancy Tax Investment Policy have provided the roadmap for these recommendations.

In addition to the Tourism Master Plan, this year the Board of Supervisors expanded Capital Projects Advisory Committee duties to also include recommendations on voter-supported projects that align with Measure A, including workforce housing and trash mitigation. Measure A was passed by voters in June 2022 to reauthorize the additional 2% Transient Occupancy Tax that is charged for lodging in North Lake Tahoe.

The at-large committee seat will be selected by Placer County officials. There is a preference for this applicant to have expertise in housing since Measure A specifically identified “workforce housing” as a priority for Transient Occupancy Tax dollar investment.

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association will select the applicant for the remaining seat which represents the needs of the lodging community.

Both seats will serve a three-year commitment. There is no compensation for either committee seat.

To apply, please visit this site to complete an online application for the at-large seat or visit the NLTRA site here to complete the lodging seat application.