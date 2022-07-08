Placer County Sheriff Bell retires after 30 years with the department

Devon Bell

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell has retired after 30 years with the department, officials announced on Wednesday.

Bell started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1992 and rose through the ranks, leading the organization as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant sheriff, undersheriff, and finally as sheriff in 2017.

July 6 was Bell’s last day.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said, “His tremendous work to keep the sheriff’s office a trusted and respected law enforcement agency across the region will always be honored. We will miss Sheriff Bell dearly; his impact on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office will always be remembered. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement and hope his golden years are filled with joy.”