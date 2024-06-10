Placer County Sheriff Office, North Lake Tahoe Fire puts out boat fire

CEDAR FLAT, Calif. – On June 9, 2024 at 1:51 p.m., Placer County Sheriff Marine Patrol Deputies from the North Tahoe Station responded to a boat fire near Cedar Flat. Thankfully, the six people on board were rescued by the US Coast Guard and are safe with no major injuries.

“When we arrived, the boat was engulfed in flames. Our Deputies kept boaters away and quickly set up the de-watering pump to use as a hose,” a PCSO Facebook post stated.

They began spraying water on the boat.

Two North Tahoe Firefighters were picked up from a nearby dock. A fire boat crew from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Department also arrived.

The fire was put out, but the boat’s hull was too damaged, and it eventually sank.

PCSO is currently investigating the incident.

“Great work by Sgt. Mahoney and Deputy Carney. They responded quickly and jumped into action,” the post stated.