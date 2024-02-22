Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management to oversee security operations at Stifel Palisades World Cup

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Placer County Office of Emergency Management, is primed to oversee security operations at this week’s Stifel Palisades World Cup event in Olympic Valley.

With an anticipated turnout of over 20,000 spectators throughout the three-day event, law enforcement and emergency management agencies are gearing up to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees.

“Ensuring the safety and security of all individuals attending the Stifel Palisades World Cup is our utmost priority,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Conners. “Our dedicated team of law enforcement professionals, in conjunction with emergency management personnel, are fully prepared to manage any situation that may arise during this exciting event.”

The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, scheduled to run from Feb. 23-25, holds a distinguished position as one of two ski resort stops in the United States on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour this season. This premier event promises not only top-tier World Cup racing but also a host of activities including outdoor concerts, fireworks and more.

“I am thrilled to see our region showcased on the international stage, attracting top athletes and spectators from around the globe,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “I extend my warmest welcome to all participants and visitors and look forward to an unforgettable showcase of athleticism and camaraderie in Olympic Valley.”

In preparation for the influx of visitors and the high-profile nature of the event, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management have coordinated closely with multiple local state and federal agencies to implement comprehensive security measures. These measures will encompass a range of strategies aimed at safeguarding both participants and spectators, including enhanced surveillance, crowd management protocols and rapid response capabilities.

Among the agencies involved in the security efforts for the World Cup event are CAL FIRE / Placer County Fire Department, Olympic Valley Fire Department, Truckee Fire District, Truckee Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Central California Intelligence Center – Sacramento Regional Threat Assessment Center, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I commend the collaborative efforts of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management in taking the lead on security operations for the Stifel Palisades World Cup,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones. “Their proactive approach underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees.”