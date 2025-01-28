Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying thief
On Monday, January 20, a North Tahoe resident reported their wallet was stolen in Incline Village, Nevada. After the theft, the suspect used the victim’s cards to make unauthorized purchases totaling over $1,600 at businesses in Kings Beach and Tahoe City.
If you have any information or can identify the suspect in this picture, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320. To remain anonymous, press 7.
We remind residents to monitor their financial accounts closely and report any suspicious activity to their banks or card issuers immediately.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.