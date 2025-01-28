Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying thief

On Monday, January 20, a North Tahoe resident reported their wallet was stolen in Incline Village, Nevada. After the theft, the suspect used the victim’s cards to make unauthorized purchases totaling over $1,600 at businesses in Kings Beach and Tahoe City.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect in this picture, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320. To remain anonymous, press 7.

We remind residents to monitor their financial accounts closely and report any suspicious activity to their banks or card issuers immediately.