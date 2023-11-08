Placer County Sheriff’s Office in search of suspects accused of stealing construction tools from Palisades Village
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif.— The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying subjects who have stolen construction equipment from the Palisades Village.
Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct., 19, unknown suspects stole approximately $2,000 worth of construction tools from a secured area in the parking garage at The Village at Palisades.
One suspect had tattoos covering the majority of his right arm down to his hand.
The suspects fled in a Dodge minivan, with a photo provided by the sheriff’s office for reference.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please call Detective Riella a the North Lake Tahoe Investigations Unit at 530-581-6320, and reference case number SO23-6898. Those with information can also remain anonymous by leaving a message on the tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.