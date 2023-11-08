Placer County Sheriff’s Office in search of suspects accused of stealing construction tools from Palisades Village 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif.— The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying subjects who have stolen construction equipment from the Palisades Village.

Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct., 19, unknown suspects stole approximately $2,000 worth of construction tools from a secured area in the parking garage at The Village at Palisades.

A suspect in the theft of multiple construction tools at The Village at Palisades. Provided/Placer County Sheriff’s Office

One suspect had tattoos covering the majority of his right arm down to his hand.

The suspects fled in a Dodge minivan, with a photo provided by the sheriff’s office for reference.

The vehicle of the suspects. Provided/Placer County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please call Detective Riella a the North Lake Tahoe Investigations Unit at 530-581-6320, and reference case number SO23-6898. Those with information can also remain anonymous by leaving a message on the tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7.