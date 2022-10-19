Placer County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app to help connect with residents and visitors and provide another avenue where information can be quickly and efficiently shared, the department recently announced.

The office said the app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

In just a few clicks, users can receive instant push notifications or alerts, submit a tip, view community outreach information, search and view jail info and inmates, search for sex offenders in the area, view the list of Placer County’s Most Wanted, view area crime mapping information, connect to PCSO’s social media platforms and read the latest news and find out about upcoming events.

The app is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Placer County Sheriff CA” to find the app.