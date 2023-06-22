Placer County Sheriff’s Office warns against fire

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – “We’re one day into summer and there have already been at least a half dozen fires across Placer County.” That’s what Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

According to the post, deputies responded to reports of a vegetation fire, on Sunday afternoon, burning along Rough and Ready Hill Road, in Colfax. Fortunately, CALFIRE crews gained control of the fire quickly, leaving no need for evacuations and no destroyed structures.

On Monday, deputies responded to another brush fire on Rippey Road in Loomis; a tree had fallen, knocking powerlines to the ground, and threatening several structures. Deputies quickly notified surrounding residents and provided traffic control as fire crews got a handle on the fire. Again, the fire did not grow past an acre or damage any structures, and one was hurt.

That same day, deputies responded to a second brush fire along Indian Springs Road in Loomis – this time, the several-acre fire was caused accidentally by a homeowner who was mowing his property. Deputies assisted with road closures and made several evacuation announcements around the area. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze quickly yet again, and the fire did not destroy any structures or result in any injuries.

While none of the fires have started in Tahoe Basin, past years have proven how quickly fires can threatened Lake Tahoe.

“These fires were able to be controlled quickly – we may not be so lucky next time,” the post stated.

PCSO asks residents to:

Mow dry grass during off-peak hours (before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.), and AVOID any lawn work on windy days.

Have an evacuation plan for you, your family, and your pets.

Maintain defensible space around your home/property.

Have an emergency “go bag” ready with important documents, medications, food, water, clothing, toiletries, N95 mask (to protect against smoke inhalation), etc.

Keep a full tank of gas in your vehicle(s).

They also ask people to sign-up for Placer Alerts, a free service that keeps you informed and up to date during any type of emergency or major disaster, including wildfires and wildfire evacuations.

“Opting in to Placer Alert will give you real-time notifications when critical incidents, disasters, and evacuations are impacting your area, helping you make the best decision to keep you and your loved ones safe,” the post said.