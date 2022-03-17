Placer County short-term rental moratorium to be lifted April 1

Placer County has introduced a short-term rental cap on its east side as well as new rules.

Given the Zoom Boom, and the influx of second homeowners moving to vacation towns, Placer County has said it is committed to preserving “the residential neighborhood character and addressing community concerns regarding nuisances caused by STR operations.”

According to Emily Setzer with the county’s Community Development Office, the new ordinance includes updates to noise, trash, parking, and occupancy requirements, as well as increased penalties and fines.

The implementation of the new short-term rental policies will start April 1, said Community Development Director Crystal Jacobsen, of the Tahoe City office.

The ordinance also contains new cap provisions to limit the quantity of short-term rental operations in East Placer — for the first time.





According to Jasmyn Carr, Placer County’s short-term rental administrative clerk, there are about 2,500 active permits.

The county has a 3,900 permit cap, Jacobsen said. The cap was suggested by county supervisors in January after they placed a moratorium on all new applications last July.

No applications can be accepted after 3,900 permits, except from primary residents.

According to the county website, short-term rentals are residential units rented for 30 days or less, and typically advertised as vacation rentals.

The county has a priority for processing permits. First is current short-term rental permits for renewal. Second is currently approved exempted properties. And third is properties previously renting without a permit or exemption, and new permits.

The permit application fee is $306. The fire fee, which covers a fire-life safety inspection, is $475.88 for professionally managed short-term rentals every three years, and the same amount annually for privately managed short-term rentals.

Applicants need to provide photo evidence of an installed bear box trash enclosure, a business license and a Transient Occupancy Tax certificate. Jacobsen said those using their primary residence as a short-term rental must show proof of primary homeowner exemption.

Jacobsen said the short-term rental Fire Life Safety and Defensible Space Inspection will be required for 2023 permits and renewals.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com