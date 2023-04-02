Placer County Superior Court seeks volunteers for Grand Jury

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County Superior Court is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2023-24 Grand Jury.

The court encourages applications from all citizens to enable the Grand Jury to represent a broad cross-section of the Placer County community. The one-year term for successful applicants begins on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024.

The Grand Jury’s primary function is to examine governments within Placer County, inclusive of the county government, city governments, and special districts to ensure that public agencies are conducting business in an appropriate and efficient manner.

To serve on the Grand Jury, those interested must be a county resident over 18. Service on the Grand Jury requires a substantial investment of time, usually 40-50 hours per month. Members of the Grand Jury receive a small stipend for their work.

For those interested in obtaining more information, the current Grand Jury will host meet and greet sessions to discuss the workings.

Two meetings will be held this month: from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Grand Jury’s Office located at 11532 B Avenue in Auburn, and from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, via Zoom.

For more information about the Grand Jury, including how to apply, visit https://www.placer.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury .

For more information about the meet and greet sessions, contact the Grand Jury at info@placergrandjury.org or 530-886-5200.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 5.