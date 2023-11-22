Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson launches reelection campaign

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Supervisor Cindy Gustafson today announced the launch of her reelection campaign for the Placer County Board of Supervisors, District 5, in March 2024.

In launching her campaign, Gustafson stated “It has been a true honor to serve Placer County residents on the Board of Supervisors for the past four years. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish, working together.” Gustafson went on to add “I am running for reelection to continue fighting for all of our District 5 residents and providing them with an effective and collaborative voice on the Board of Supervisors.”

Gustafson is launching her campaign with widespread support from community leaders across Placer County, including endorsements from Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo, Auburn Mayor Alice Dowdin-Calvillo, and Placer County Supervisors Shanti Landon and Bonnie Gore.

According to her announced message, during her first term, and despite the impacts of the global pandemic, Gustafson scored key victories on several issues of critical importance to Placer County families, including:

Addressing the critical danger of catastrophic wildfire by promoting forest health, firesafe communities, ensuring emergency preparedness for evacuations, supporting over $2 million of funding for additional chipping service, and supporting an agreement with the California Wildfire Institute to locate in Placer County.

Providing increased financial support to the Placer County Sheriff, Probation, and District Attorney departments.

Balanced growth and open space preservation, including the expansion and acquisition of over 3,000 new acres of land for conservation.

Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Gustafson worked for the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD). She began her career with the district in 1991 and worked her way to general manager. After retiring from TCPUD, she returned to the private sector, representing local businesses as CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. Gustafson was appointed to the Board of Supervisors in 2019 and elected to a full term in 2020.

Gustafson and her husband Wally Auerbach have lived in North Lake Tahoe for over 40 years, where they raised their three sons, Erik, Alex, and Andrew. Gustafson and her family enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, skiing, and boating.

Supervisorial District 5 covers 80% of the land area of Placer County, spanning from Auburn to Lake Tahoe.

For more information about Gustafson and her campaign for reelection, visit http://www.CindyGustafson.com