Placer County Supervisors approve purchase of Automated License Plate Recognition readers for Kings Beach

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Supervisors approved the purchase of Automated License Plate Recognition technology as part of the district’s North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Plan during their Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting.

In June 2024, they approved the parking management plan to address parking concerns and issues in Kings Beach. As part of the plan, parking employees switched from writing paper tickets to handheld ticketing devices.

The Placer County Supervisors approved the purchase of Automated License Plate Recognition for parking management in Kings Beach. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The purchase of ALPR technology is a key next step for enforcement of the parking plan. The devices will be mounted on two parking management vehicles. It will scan license plates to determine how long a vehicle has been parked in a time-limited zone as well as quickly tell employees if the vehicle has paid for parking. It also allowed the county to gather more information on parking trends.

Following the implementation of the parking plan, the county saw a significant increase in ticketing. From July 1 – September 30, 2024, staff gave 1,266 citations, which is an over 8x increase from the same period in 2023 during which they wrote 153 citations.

Most of the fines were written for parking in a restricted zone. Only 1.5% of fines were for time violations.

The supervisors unanimously approved the purchase.

The board also approved a three-year extension on their lease of the building that houses the Health and Human Service office at 5225 N. Lake Blvd., Carnelian Bay.

Placer County Health and Human Service offices. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The current lease expires March 2025 and the new lease will start April 1, 2025, at $139,968 monthly with a 2% annual increase. The lease also includes two options to extend.

Supervisor Cindy Gustafson asked if the building owner would be willing to sell the building to the county in the future, to which staff responded that informally, yes, they would be willing to sell. Gustafson asked that a Right of First Refusal clause be added to the lease.

During the meeting, the board approved a $707,821 contract with My Ride to Work LLC for turnkey extended winter peak commute travel times within the following corridors: Hwy. 28 (Mainline), Hwy. 89, and Hwy. 267 for the period of December 4, 2024, through April 7, 2025.

Two items regarding the Tahoe XC Lodge Relocation and Restoration Project were voted on by the board.

First, they approved the establishment of a Zone of Benefit, which is formed to fund special services specific to the parcels within each zone.

Tahoe City PUD certified the Environmental Impact Report in 2021 and the county approved a minor use permit in 2023 under the condition that there would be a zone of benefit.

The property owner of record of Tahoe Cross Country Lodge, Tahoe City PUD, signed a ballot approving annual charges of $3,788.28 for each of the two parcels, based on the proposed development of the project.

The second item, which was approved on the Consent Agenda, was an agreement with the Tahoe City Public Utility District and Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association, Inc. for Park Dedication Fees from Recreation Area #2, Tahoe City Public Utility District Area, for $250,000, for the Tahoe XC Lodge Relocation and Restoration Project.