Placer County Supervisors approved regional trails system analysis contract

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Supervisors approved appropriation of funds and the execution of a contract for the completion of a North Tahoe Regional Trails System Strategic and Fiscal Analysis.

This marks a major step in reaching the goal of connecting all communities in the Tahoe basin by bike path and trail.

Andy Fisher, Parks Administrator, presented the item to the board, beginning with a history of the project.

The vision came to fruition in the 1970s, and since then the various counties in the basin have worked together to begin implementation. When the project is complete, there will be 66 miles of trails in the Placer County region of Lake Tahoe. To date, 28 miles have been completed.

North Tahoe Regional Trail System Provided

Fisher said with the construction and maintenance of these trails, the county will likely need about $150 million.

“This is a huge project,” said Fisher. “I don’t even think we would start a project like this today if there had not been so much of it already done… and we’ve seen how well it’s being used.”

Fisher added that visitors report the trails are a huge piece of their enjoyment of trips to Lake Tahoe and they are a community benefit for locals who use the trails to commute.

While the $150 million price tag is overwhelming, the goal of this analysis is to break the project into bite-sized chunks.

The analysis will look at funding opportunities, possible right-of-way acquisitions, parking and signage needed and what barriers there could be. Using this data, along with discussions with stakeholders, the county can break the project down and prioritize where money should go and when.

The analysis is being done by Design Workshop and should take about 8-9 months. The board approved the $200,000 contract unanimously.

Following the discussion of the analysis, the board was asked to approve Transient Occupancy Funding for two trail projects that fall within that regional trail system plan.

The board unanimously ​​approved an amended agreement with the North Tahoe Public Utility District for an additional $500,000 in Transient Occupancy Tax funding for TR3 – NTPUD Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop Trail Reconstruction and Extension Project and $1,000,000 in additional TOT funding and an interdepartmental memo with the County Department of Public Works for TR1 – North Tahoe Trail Segment 1.

During the meeting, the board also approved a nearly $200,000 contract with WSP USA Inc. of San Francisco, CA to perform the Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit Systems Plan Update. The plan update was last completed in 2016. It is typically done every five years but was delayed so the county could see the lasting impacts of COVID-19.

The update will look at hours and seasonal fluctuation of routing, integration, and efficiencies with other systems, such as microtransit, staffing levels, driver compensation and retention, and regional partnerships.

Evaluation will run Sept.-Oct. 2024, formation of a technical advisory committee will start Oct. 2024, community outreach will also start Oct. 2024 and run through June 2025. Analysis and recommendations will be completed between Dec. 2024 and April 2025. The update should be brought to the board for adoption in July 2025.