Placer County Supervisors discuss parking and transportation issues

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Supervisors covered several items regarding transportation and parking during their Tuesday, June 25 meeting in Kings Beach.

The board discussed the implementation of the Kings Beach Parking Management Plan. The Kings Beach Parking Management is part of the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan which aims to reduce traffic delays and environmental impacts without adding more roads.

As part of the discussion for summer parking strategies, the county aims to increase public/private partnerships, increase parking turnover next to businesses, and alleviate parking spillover into the neighborhoods.

The county has held several workshops over the past year. Between January and March, 171 community members attended community meetings.

“If I could summarize what we heard primarily from the community, the majority seemed to want us to do something, they want our help, they want change,” said Rebecca Taber, Public Works Deputy Director.

Kings Beach is a unique area because the business area is across the street from a popular recreation area. The county contracted with Dixon Resources Unlimited, Inc. (DIXON), an experienced parking consultant to find solutions.

They found that once parking at the beaches fills up, people are willing to ignore the time limit signs posted in front of businesses or pull into business driveways to let out their families.

“Parking is a learned behavior,” said Julie Dixon.

Dixon said that a good starting point for changing parking habits is to look at parking enforcement policies and technologies.

Law enforcement agencies will be getting handheld citation devices, which will make both writing citations and paying citations easier. Agencies will also be using mobile license plate recognition software which will allow Dixon to get more accurate data on how many cars are arriving and how much parking is available at any given time.

Dixon also discussed supply and damage management which includes enacting active pick-up and drop-off lanes, enforcing no reparking policies, and shared parking agreements with willing businesses.

Dixon also mentioned Assembly Bill 413, which went into effect this year, that limits parking near intersections. That will impact Kings Beach and could limit parking inventory. To combat that, Dixon recommends designating short-term parking spots and clearly identifying those.

Dixon is also recommending a pilot program for paid parking. The pilot would allow the county to ensure technology is up-to-date and connectivity is available to allow for a successful paid parking program. Part of the recommendation would be to start a Paid Parking District which would ensure income from the paid parking program goes back into the area where the parking is. The pilot program would be at the Christmas Tree lot and would run from mid-July to September 30. Parking will cost $10, except for peak holiday days which would double to $20.

To help residents, Dixon is suggesting the potential for a residential parking program. The recommendation is to set up the code now so that in the future if the residents want the program, it could be easily enacted.

The supervisors heard a presentation about the county’s 2023 partnership with the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, a nonprofit company that aims to address transportation issues in the resort triangle.

During the summer, the TNT-TMA operated two park-and-ride programs, one for the Fourth of July and one for the Kings Beach Labor Day drone show.

The Fourth of July program had 362 riders, which was a 448% increase over the previous year. The Labor Day drone show only had two riders, which was a 96% decrease from the previous year.

However, Sara Van Siclen, Executive Director, TNT-TMA, believes the decrease was because the event had to be rescheduled so it wasn’t actually on the holiday weekend.

They also operated three winter park-and-rides, two with service to Palisades and one with service to Northstar.

The Highway 89 program allowed users to park at Truckee High School or the Tahoe City Transit Center on the weekends and receive a ride to Palisades. Van Siclen believed because of the reservation system put in place at Palisades, their program saw success, with Truckee having 5,553 riders and Tahoe City having 7,569 riders.

The Highway 267 program operated out of the small Lift parking lot near the Truckee Airport. Because of the limited parking spaces, they only had 759 riders, down from 3,680 riders the year before when they used a larger parking lot.

Van Siclen also discussed the North Lake Tahoe Express, which is the only daily service between the Reno Airport and North Tahoe/ Truckee. They saw a 1% increase from the previous year with 5,988 riders booking trips between July 2023-May 2024.

In May 2024, they implemented new software and a website that allows users to more easily make reservations. Users can now book rides to individual homes, which they previously weren’t able to do.

Following the presentation, the board approved agreements with TNT-TMA to again operate holiday park and rides and winter park and rides, as well as an agreement to again run the North Lake Tahoe Express.

In keeping with the topic of winter public options, the board received presentations from Northstar and Palisades regarding their winter parking operations.

Amy Ohran, Vice President and General Manager, of Northstar, presented first.

Ohran said their goals for last winter were a smoother arrival experience, less community congestion, and increased resort circulation.

They worked to achieve that by incentivizing carpooling by giving free parking for cars with four or more people, loading all lots simultaneously, and distributed arrival timing.

Ohran said there was a high adoption of carpool rates, (60% of cars had four or more), so the majority of parking was free.

They also saw an increase in people in the neighborhoods using Northstar’s microtransit bus to get to the resort.

Because of the new programs and systems, Ohran said they had an 81% reduction in days when visitors experienced 15 minutes or more of waiting in traffic.

Tom Feiten, Senior Vice President Of Business Development at Palisades Tahoe then spoke on Palisades’ efforts to address parking and traffic.

“We heard loud and clear that we needed to change,” Feiten said in regards to traffic issues caused by Palisades parking.

He said their goal was to alleviate traffic and gridlock on Highway 89 and do so in an equitable way.

Like Northstar, Palisades used the reservation system and saw distributed arrival timing as a result, meaning everyone wasn’t rushing to get to the mountain first thing because they knew a spot would be waiting for them.

They encouraged carpooling and saw an increase from 1.3 to 3.31 visitors per car.

Public transit options had an increase with Mountaineer experiencing a seven-year record of 106,700 rides. Third-party bus partners had a 49% increase over the prior year with 4,887 riders coming on 116 regional charter buses.

They also offered $10 food vouchers for those who used the park-and-ride system.

The mountain also incentivized employee carpool. This year they saw an average of 3.5 employees per car.

They said with these initiatives they saw the average commute from Truckee decrease from three hours to 35 minutes.

In a separate agenda item, the board approved a contract with TART Connect in an amount not to exceed $13,487,862, which is in effect from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027.

Through April 2024 TART Connect has carried 1,027,164 riders, system-wide, with 481,835

of those rides occurring in Placer County zones.

According to the staff report, “TART Connect, overall public transit use on regional TART services has increased 54% when compared to 2019/20 pre-covid peak ridership statistics. TART Connect also increased shared rides within Placer County zones from 37% in FY2021/22 to 62% in FY 2023/24; contributing to a further reduction in vehicle miles traveled within the region.”